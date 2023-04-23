Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 423

Ukraine needs far more military support to defeat Russia this year: Kyiv

Ukraine needs to receive significantly more military support than allies have provided so far in order “to finish Russian aggression this year,” Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk said.

“We are thankful to our allies for their military help. But it is not enough. Ukraine needs 10 times more to finish Russian aggression this year,” Melnyk tweeted.

He called on Ukraine’s partners to “cross all artificial red lines” and devote 1% of GDP to supply weapons to Ukraine.

“Our allies have to comprehend the scale of this war,” the deputy minister said in a conversation with Ukrainian media.

Melnyk cited US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comment that an international coalition has so far provided Ukraine with $55 billion worth of support.

“That seems like a large number. But in contrast with the Second World War, where, unfortunately, more and more parallels can be drawn, over $50 billion worth of help was supplied under US lend-lease alone in the 1940s,” the Ukrainian official continued, adding, “The equivalent today would be around $700-800 billion.”

Modern battle tanks are among the key contributions provided to Ukraine by Western allies, with Ukrainian forces set to begin training on how to operate Abrams tanks next month.

The coalition’s $55 billion in security assistance for Ukraine has included “more than 230 tanks and more than 1,550 armored vehicles and other equipment and munitions,” according to Austin.

Russia and Ukraine are trading positions in the grueling fight for Bakhmut: Ukrainian commanders

Russia’s regular forces and fighters from the Wagner private military company are launching nonstop assaults on the eastern city of Bakhmut, according to Ukrainian commanders on the front lines.

The situation there “remains extremely tense,” Yurii Fedorenko, the commander of a company in Ukraine’s 92nd Mechanized Brigade, told Ukrainian television.

“The fighting is extremely difficult,” Fedorenko said, adding, “The enemy is using all available attack and assault potential, both in terms of equipment and manpower.”

Russian paratroopers and special forces have joined the assault, and they’ve had some tactical success, according to the commander. Russia uses onslaughts from aircraft to “literally destroy” Ukrainian positions, then moves forward to fill up the vacuum, Fedorenko stated.

But, the commander continued, Kyiv’s troops are conducting “active defense” and retaking some positions, “both on the outskirts of the town and in the town itself, pushing the enemy away from the communication routes and driving them out of their positions.”

Some positions change hands back and forth through the course of battle.

Another officer, Lt. Roman Konon, said Russian forces are pushing ahead with unprecedented force, destroying everything in their path. Each side is suffering casualties, Konon continued.

Fedorenko endorsed the grinding, monthslong efforts to defend Bakhmut, claiming “the enemy suffers much greater losses during the assault than the Ukrainian forces.”

And if Ukraine allowed Russia to achieve its objectives in Bakhmut, the commander stated it would free up “an extremely large number of forces and means, which are quickly redeployed to other areas of priority and importance to the enemy.”

That could include the eastern cities of Marinka or Lyman.

As long as Russia is tied up fighting in Bakhmut, Ukraine is able to “destroy this strike and assault potential of the enemy,” Fedorenko continued.

“Sooner or later, we will have to regain every centimeter, every meter of Bakhmut — which means everything that we can hold here and now, needs to be held now,” the commander added.