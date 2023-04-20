Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 421

Air raid alerts went into force Wednesday night across several parts of Ukraine, according to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The administration announced that an “air target was detected in the sky” and that “air defense forces are ready.”

A series of flashes and an apparent explosion in the air some distance from the capital can be seen in social media video.

Air raid alerts were triggered for Kyiv city and the region, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

US State Department announces $325 million in new assistance for Ukraine

The United States is pledging an additional $325 million security assistance package to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday.

The package “includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and artillery rounds, as well as anti-armor systems, small arms, logistics support vehicles, and maintenance support essential to strengthening Ukraine’s defenders on the battlefield,” Blinken said in a statement.

The aid will help Ukraine defend itself against Russia, he stated.

“Russia could end its war today. Until Russia does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the statement added.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general says his office has registered about 80,000 incidents of potential war crimes

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told US lawmakers Wednesday that his office has registered around 80,000 incidents of potential war crimes, and to date has convicted 31 Russians for war crimes in Ukrainian courts.

Kostin told lawmakers in the House Foreign Affairs Committee that his office has also identified 310 potential perpetrators of the crimes, and has “finished cases against 152 potential war criminals.”

He said some of the cases “are held in absentia because we have identified the perpetrators, we have full set of evidences, but we can’t wait if we someday will capture them, but the procedure of cases in absentia is a little bit longer because of procedural limitations.”

Kostin urged the international community to share intelligence information to help aid his office’s work in convicting alleged war criminals, noting that they have identified thousands more but they do not have complete evidence to convict those alleged criminals.