Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 337

Zelensky says tank announcements from Western allies for Ukraine proves “freedom is only getting stronger”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the decision by the United States and Germany to send main battle tanks to his country proved that “freedom is only getting stronger.”

““The key thing now is speed and volume,” he stated, adding, “The speed of training of our military, the speed of supplying tanks to Ukraine. The volume of tank support.””

He thanked ”Mr. President Joe Biden, I thank the Congress, I thank every American family” as well as “Mr. Chancellor, all German politicians and public figures.”

He said that it was critical to get continued progress in the provision of weapons for Ukraine.

“Today I spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg,” he noted, adding, “We have to unlock the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine, it is important for us to expand our cooperation in artillery, we have to achieve the supply of aircraft to Ukraine. And this is a dream. And this is a task. An important task for all of us.”

Russia ‘intensifying’ Donetsk battle, ‘superior’ in numbers: Ukraine

Ukraine has said that Russia was upping the pressure in the fight for Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, and that Kyiv’s forces were outnumbered and outgunned.

“The enemy is intensifying pressure in the Bakhmut and Vuhledar sectors,” Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said in a statement.

Now in Donbas, against their superior number of soldiers and weapons, we have the advantage of professional military command and the courage of soldiers,” Malyar added.

Ukraine is modernizing its “old Soviet-fashioned” weapons procurement system: DM

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry is reforming its “old Soviet-fashioned corruption” weapons procurement system to a modern, NATO-style system, the country’s defense minister told CNN on Wednesday, after a slew of officials were dismissed from Kyiv’s government amid a corruption scandal.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov addressed the issue in an interview with CNN, saying he asked Ukraine’s relevant parliamentary committees on Tuesday to help write new legislation to modernize the government’s system of procuring weapons and army supplies.

It comes after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine said it was investigating allegations that the defense ministry was buying military provisions, including food for the troops, at inflated prices.

“We have to move forward” in tackling corruption, he added, because Ukraine will continue to need Western support after the war.

“They will support us if we really show them that we stop [the] Soviet-era corruption systems in our country [and] we become a new, modernized, civilized, European country,” Reznikov told CNN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired several of senior Ukrainian officials earlier this week due to the corruption scandal in the biggest shakeup of his government since Russia’s invasion began. Zelensky also announced he was banning government officials from traveling abroad on anything but official business.

German Leopard tanks will get on ground in Ukraine faster than US Abrams: White House

The German Leopard tanks will be on the ground in Ukraine faster than the US Abram tanks, said John Kirby, the White House’s strategic communications coordinator for national security.

Kirby would not specify a timeline as to when the US would be able to deliver the Abram tanks to Ukraine, and told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Wednesday it would take “many months.”

“These Leopard tanks are very sophisticated, too. They’re very good tanks and there’s a lot of them on the European continent. We’re grateful that the Germans are going to contribute immediately 14 of them, but that they’re going to work with allies and partners to flesh out, you know, a full two-tank battalion, so that’s about 60 tanks, Wolf. And they’re very, very good tanks and you’re right, they will be able to get on the ground in Ukraine faster than the Abrams,” Kirby stated.

He added: “We do believe that they can have a significant impact as the fighting begins to get more violent coming in the spring and summer months.”

US President Joe Biden announced the US plans to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine after Germany confirmed it will deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks from its own stock to the country, following weeks of diplomatic pressure on Berlin.

Ukraine’s “wish list” includes Western fighter jets: DM

Ukraine’s “wish list” for Western-supplied weapons includes fighter jets, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told CNN on Wednesday.

“I sent a wish list card to Santa Claus last year, and fighter jets also [were] including in this wish list,” Reznikov said.

But he stated that his government’s first priority was air defense systems so it could prevent Russia from carrying out air and missile strikes.

“We have to close our sky, to defend our sky,” Reznikov continued, adding, “That’s priority number one. After that, we need to get more armed vehicles, tanks, artillery systems, UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), et cetera, et cetera. We have people, but we need weaponry.”

Quoting Winston Churchill, he noted, “Give us the tools, we will finish the job.”

Ukraine will use Western main battle tanks as an “iron fist” to break through Russian lines and liberate occupied territory, Ukraine’s defense minister told CNN.

“We will use them as a kind of metal fist, or iron fist, to break through the defense line of our enemy,” Reznikov said.

Ukraine must “continue our counteroffensive campaign in different directions for the liberation [of] our temporarily occupied territories,” he added.

Berlin and its allies will send about 80 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine: German governing party

Ukraine’s Western allies will send the country a total of around 80 Leopard 2 main battle tanks, Germany’s main governing party announced on Wednesday.

“Two battalions (a total of around 80 main battle tanks) of the Leopard-2-A6 type are to be delivered quickly,” the Social Democratic Party (SPD) said on Twitter.

“14 of these come from Bundeswehr stocks. In addition, the German government gives other countries permission to supply Ukraine with their own Leopard tanks,” it added.

In addition to the Leopard 2 tanks, the United States on Wednesday pledged to send 31 M1 Abrams tanks, and the United Kingdom has pledged 14 Challenger 2 tanks.

War in Ukraine has disrupted the education of more than 5 million children: UNICEF

The ongoing war in Ukraine has disrupted education for more than 5 million children, UNICEF said in a statement.

According to UNICEF, the impact of the 11 months of war only compounds the two years of learning lost to the Covid-19 pandemic, and more than eight years of war for children in eastern Ukraine.

“There is no pause button. It is not an option to simply postpone children’s education and come back to it once other priorities have been addressed, without risking the future of an entire generation,” Afshan Khan, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia stated.

Explosive weapons being used, especially in populated areas have left thousands of schools, pre-schools or other education facilities across the country damaged or destroyed, and have led to many parents and caretakers reluctant to send children to school amid safety concerns, according to UNICEF.

Attacks on electricity and other energy infrastructure have caused widespread blackouts, impacting the more than 1.9 million children utilizing online learning opportunities and the 1.3 million children enrolled in a combination of in-person and online learning.

Outside of the country, an estimated two out of three Ukrainian refugee children are not currently enrolled in the host country’s education system.