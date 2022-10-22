Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 241

Putin is only deepening Ukrainians’ resolve with drone attacks: US secretary of state

Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks drone attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine “will somehow break the will of Ukrainian people,” but the strikes are having the opposite effect, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.

“He’s only deepening the resolve to defend their country,” Blinken stated at a news conference with the French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna at the State Department.

Blinken repeated the US assertion that Russia’s drones are supplied by Iran, an assessment echoed by a growing number of international bodies this week. Moscow and Tehran officials deny collaborating on the attacks.

The strikes have “a clear goal: to make the Ukrainian people suffer,” Blinken continued.

“Moscow can knock out the lights across Ukraine, but it cannot, it will not, extinguish the Ukrainian spirit,” he added.

Zelensky accuses Russia of worsening the global food shortage by delaying grain shipments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Friday of exacerbating the global food shortage, pointing to recent delays in grain shipments.

“The enemy is doing everything to slow down our food exports,” Zelensky said in his evening address.

He added, “I believe that by these actions, Russia is deliberately inflaming the food crisis to make it as acute as it was in the first months of this year. Today, more than 150 vessels are in line to fulfill contractual obligations to supply our agricultural products … It occurred only because Russia deliberately delays the passage of ships.”

The Black Sea Grain Initiative — which was brokered by the UN and Turkey — was signed by representatives from Russia and Ukraine in July.

The agreement ended five months of a Russian blockade, allowing ships carrying grain from Ukrainian ports in Odesa to navigate a safe corridor through the Black Sea, helping alleviate global food shortages.

Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said last week that Moscow could leave the deal, according to Reuters. Later, President Vladimir Putin weighed in, stating Russia would shut the export corridors if they are used to carry out “terrorist attacks.”

Over 6,000 civilians have been killed in war in Ukraine: UN human rights office

More than 6,000 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the number is likely much higher than can be accounted for right now, according to the United Nations’ authority on human rights.

“As of Oct. 18, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded 15,956 civilian casualties: 6,322 killed and 9,634 injured since Feb. 24,” Rosemary DiCarlo, the under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, said while speaking at a UN Security Council meeting Friday.

“At least 397 children have been killed in the war,” she added.

The UN is also concerned about the destruction of critical energy infrastructure, DiCarlo stated.

“Combined with soaring gas and coal prices, the deprivation caused by these attacks threatens to expose millions of civilians to extreme hardship and even life-endangering conditions this winter,” DiCarlo continued, emphasizing that attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited.

She noted the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine submitted its report to the UN General Assembly this week.

“The document states that there are reasonable grounds to conclude that war crimes and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law have been committed in Ukraine,” DiCarlo said.

The Commission documented “patterns of summary executions, unlawful confinement, torture, ill-treatment, rape and other sexual violence committed in areas occupied by Russian armed forces,” DiCarlo added.

“The impact of these violations on the people in Ukraine is immense — and so is the need for accountability,” she underlined.

“Accountability remains crucial as new allegations of atrocities have emerged in areas that have recently returned to Ukrainian government control. We must not let impunity prevail,” she underscored.

Ukrainian people are ready to suffer through winter blackouts: Infrastructure minister

The people of Ukraine are “ready to suffer” through a potentially dark and cold winter as long as Russian troops are still occupying Ukraine’s territory, the country’s infrastructure minister told CNN on Friday.

“Everybody feels that our army on the battlefield is winning,” Oleksandr Kubrakov told CNN’s Julia Chatterley. But they also understand that the attacks on the infrastructure are aimed at making people’s lives more complicated, he said.

“Our people, during the last eight months, showed they are ready to wait, they support army and they are ready to suffer,” Kubrakov continued, adding, “We are fighting for our country.”

Days of devastating attacks on energy infrastructure have caused the nation to lose at least 40% of its power-generating capacity.

Ukrainian officials warned earlier this week that both emergency and scheduled blackouts would follow. Those power outages impacted the capital Kyiv and other central regions Thursday before expanding to eastern regions.

A top priority for Ukraine now is to maintain connectivity between different regions for military and humanitarian transport, while also keeping the energy infrastructure running, Kubrakov told CNN.

Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia as long as Russian soldiers are still occupying Ukrainian land, he continued.