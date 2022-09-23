Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 212: Russia starts annexation vote in occupied parts of eastern Ukraine

Russia starts annexation vote in parts of Ukraine
Russian state media reported that voting has begun in some of the regions of Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine where President Vladimir Putin announced referendums this week.
“Voting began at 08:00 in the DPR and LPR, as well as in the Kherson region and in the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye region,” the Tass news agency reported.
The “referendums” have been decried as illegal and a “sham” by Ukraine and the west.
Polling is set to take place over five days from Friday to Tuesday.
Zelensky calls on Russians to ‘fight back’ against mobilisation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Russians to “protest” against the mobilisation announced by Putin, which sparked small protests and an exodus from the country.
Zelenskyy stated, “55,000 Russian soldiers died in these six months of war … Do you want more? No? Then protest. Fight back, run away, or surrender” to the Ukrainian army.
More than 1,300 protesters were arrested across Russia on Wednesday.
There were also reports of a mass exodus following the announcement. Flights out of Russia to the neighbouring countries that allow Russians visa-free entry were nearly entirely booked, while prices skyrocketed.
The Kremlin dismissed as “fake” reports that Russians eligible for mobilisation were rushing for the exit.
Foreign ministers discuss special tribunal to punish Russia for atrocities in Ukraine
In a meeting moderated by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, foreign ministers of Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Ukraine on Thursday discussed allegations of atrocities committed in the conflict in Ukraine and the possible establishment of a special international tribunal to judge the crime of aggression.
“Russia has to pay,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during the event, which was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
He called for the establishment of a special tribunal, echoing a call made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last night.
“We continue to believe that justice must be served in a way that will not leave space for impunity for the crime of aggression,” Kuleba added.
Clooney, who is advising Kyiv on finding accountability for Ukrainian victims, called for world leaders to help Ukrainians rebuild by supporting a draft UN resolution to establish a framework for a compensation commission.
“Ukraine may need up to $1 trillion to repair the damage. Documenting losses should start now,” she stated.
A compensation fund proposed by Ukraine would draw on Russian assets abroad that had been seized and appropriated by foreign governments, according to Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra, who was also in attendance.
Several other foreign ministers were in the audience and took the podium to voice support for Ukraine, including representatives from the UK, Poland, Canada and Estonia.
Congress urges Pentagon to speed up review of Ukraine drone request
Seventeen members of US Congress have told Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to speed up a Pentagon security review of a Ukrainian request for large drones that can be armed, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
The Joe Biden administration’s plan to sell four such drones to Ukraine hit a snag in June because of a fear the unmanned aerial system’s sophisticated surveillance equipment might fall into enemy hands, sources had previously told Reuters.
“Thorough risk assessments mitigation should not come at the expense of Ukrainian lives,” said the letter, signed by a bipartisan congressional group.
Ukrainian official says exchanged prisoners show signs of torture
Many of the Ukrainians exchanged in the largest prisoner swap with Russia since the beginning of the invasion show signs of violent torture, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence has said.
Ukraine had announced the exchange of 215 imprisoned soldiers with Russia, including fighters who led the defence of Mariupol’s Azovstal steelworks that became an icon of Ukrainian resistance.
“Many of them have been brutally tortured,” Kyrylo Budanov stated during a news conference, without providing further details.
Some of the detainees “are in a more or less normal physical condition, except for chronic malnutrition due to bad conditions of detention”, Budanov added.
The prisoners were detained in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russian troops, as well as in Russia itself, according to the high-ranking official.
During the same news conference, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky noted “absolutely all” of the Ukrainian prisoners swapped “need psychological rehabilitation”.
“Echoes of Nuremberg should be heard today”: ICC prosecutor for Ukraine tells UNSC
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan on Thursday stated that he believes alleged war crimes have been committed in Ukraine after he visited the country three times to investigate the war.
“One has seen a variety of destruction of suffering, and that fortifies my determination. And my previous finding that there are reasonable grounds to believe the crimes within the jurisdiction of the court have been committed,” Khan said to members of the United Nations Security Council during their meeting Thursday.
During his update to the Security Council, Khan spoke candidly of the brutal horrors he had seen in Ukraine.
“When I went to Bucha and went behind St. Andrew’s Church, the bodies I saw were not fake. When I walked the streets of Borodyanka, the destruction that I saw of buildings and schools was all too real,” Khan noted, adding, “When I left Kharkiv, the bombs I heard land, gave a somber insight and a very small insight into the awful reality that is faced by well many of our brothers and sisters and children that are in a war zone.”
Making reference to the Nuremberg trials that prosecuted defeated Nazis after World War II, Khan said, “The echoes of Nuremberg should be heard today.”
“Failure to uphold the promises of Nuremberg, we have seen over the last many decades to act as a reproach on all of us as leaders, not to despair or to despondency, but acts as a catalyst for further action to galvanize us as a council as international organizations and as humanity.” he added.
Ukrainian FM calls out Lavrov for insulting Zelensky with inappropriate slang at UN
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba blasted Russia’s top diplomat on Thursday for “inappropriate slang” after he called Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky “a son of a b*tch.”
Although Kuleba didn’t directly mention anyone by name, his comments came after his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, spoke at a United Nations Security Council meeting. In his speech, Lavrov attacked the Ukrainian president with a series of dismissive insults while making outlandish claims about who was responsible for the war in Ukraine.
The policy of the US and its allies toward Zelensky is… ‘he is a son of a b*tch, but he is our son of a b*tch,'” Lavrov said.
In response, Kuleba described Russia as shameless, stating, “Russian diplomats are directly complicit because their lies incite these crimes and cover them up.”
He added, “The Russians are confident that they can get away with anything and they are entitled to do anything they want.
“They think it allows them to shell nuclear power plants and seize them. They think it allows them to unleash missile terror on civilians and critical infrastructure. They think it allows them to threaten the world with the use of nuclear weapons,” Kuleba said, adding “They must be held accountable for all of this.”
Kuleba noted Ukraine was not worried about any increase in Russian troop numbers following a partial mobilization this week.
“Vladimir Putin announced mobilization but what he really announced before the whole world was his defeat. You can draft 300 or 500,000 people, but you will never win this war,” he continued.
Kuleba urged UN member states to help his country fight Russian aggression and win justice by holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine, echoing remarks Wednesday by Zelensky in his UN address.
NATO slams Russia’s ‘sham referenda’ in Ukraine
NATO has condemned plans to hold “referendums” in Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine, describing them as Moscow’s “blatant attempts at territorial conquest”.
Earlier this week, four Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions announced their plan to hold votes on joining the Russian Federation.
Ukraine and the West have indicated they will not recognise the annexations – and that Russia’s new territorial claims will not hinder Ukraine from reclaiming its sovereign territory.
NATO said in a statement: “Sham referenda in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions of Ukraine have no legitimacy and will be a blatant violation of the UN Charter.”
“NATO allies will not recognise their illegal and illegitimate annexation. These lands are Ukraine,” it added.
Aid to Ukraine will not be affected by Putin’s nuclear rhetoric: US Defense Department
The Defense Department announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rhetoric threatening the possible use of a nuclear weapon would not affect the aid the US is providing to Ukraine.
“In terms of the statements or the announcements coming out of Russia, it does not affect the department’s commitment to continue working with our international partners and our allies on providing Ukraine with the support that it needs in their fight to defend their country,” said Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder at a briefing.
Putin on Wednesday spoke about the possibility of using nuclear weapons.
“The territorial integrity of our homeland, our independence and freedom will be ensured, I will emphasize this again, with all the means at our disposal. And those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction,” he stated.
Ryder noted that Putin’s threats would not affect discussions on the kinds of lethal aid the US would provide.
“We will continue to have those conversations and we’ll continue to think through not only what they need in the medium to long term, but also what they need now,” Ryder continued, adding, “So I don’t see those conversations being impacted by this situation.”
Long lines of traffic seen at some of Russia’s land borders
Social media videos and photos from Russia’s land borders with several countries show long lines of traffic trying to leave the country on the day after President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization.”
There were queues at border crossings into Kazakhstan, Georgia and Mongolia. One video showed dozens of vehicles lining up at the Zemo Larsi/Verkhny Lars checkpoint on the Georgia-Russia border overnight Wednesday. That line appears to have grown longer Thursday. One video showed a long queue stretching into the mountains behind the crossing, with a man commenting that it was five to six kilometers long.
Another posted Thursday showed long lines at the Khaykhta crossing into Mongolia.
One man spoke over video recorded at the Troitsk crossing into Kazakhstan, where dozens of cars were lined up Thursday morning.
“This is Troitsk, queues of trucks and passenger vehicles … you can’t see the start or the end of this queue … everyone, everyone is fleeing Russia, all sorts,” he said.
A senior Kazakh official, Maulen Ashimbaev, had stated Kazakhstan could not restrict the entry of Russian citizens into the country, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported earlier Thursday. But Ashimbaev, the speaker of the upper house of the Kazakh parliament, noted that in order to obtain a residence permit, applicants must have a set of documents that comply with the law.
It is difficult to compare the current flow of traffic to the average in the absence of official data.
Flights from Russia to countries that do not require visas continue to be very busy and frequently sold out. A search on the Aviasales website showed there were no seats available on Moscow-Istanbul one-way economy flights until Sunday — with the lowest price almost $2,900.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Thursday dismissed reports of airports crowded with people trying to leave Russia following the announcement, calling it “exaggeration” and “fake news.”
Prices of air tickets out of Moscow soar
Prices for air tickets out of Moscow have soared above $5,000 for one-way tickets to the nearest foreign locations, with most tickets sold out, Reuters has reported.
A tourism industry source told the news wire that there was desperation as people sought to find air tickets out of Russia, following Putin’s mobilisation announcement.
Social media groups popped up with advice on how to get out of Russia while one news site in Russian gave a list of “where to run away right now from Russia”.
The Russian national airline, Aeroflot, meanwhile said it would refund people who were unable to fly as planned because they had received a call-up.
Russia’s partial mobilization unlikely to ‘dramatically shift tide of war’: Institute for Study of War
An analysis by researchers from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) concludes that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial mobilization is unlikely to “dramatically shift the tide of the war.”
The analysis says that it will take weeks or months to bring reservists up to combat readiness, that Russian reservists are “poorly trained to begin with,” and that the “deliberate phases” of deployment outlined by Russia’s Defense Minister are likely to preclude “any sudden influx of Russian forces that could dramatically shift the tide of the war.”
“Putin’s order to mobilize part of Russia’s ‘trained’ reserve, that is, individuals who have completed their mandatory conscript service, will not generate significant usable Russian combat power for months,” the analysis reads.
“It may suffice to sustain the current levels of Russian military manpower in 2023 by offsetting Russian casualties, although even that is not yet clear,” it added.
“Russian mandatory military service is only one year, which gives conscripts little time to learn how to be soldiers, to begin with. The absence of refresher training after that initial period accelerates the degradation of learned soldier skills over time,” it noted.
The analysis downplays any “explicit threat” of the use of nuclear weapons by Putin.
“Putin emphatically did not say that the Russian nuclear umbrella would cover annexed areas of Ukraine nor did he tie mobilization to the annexation,” the analysis reads.
“He addressed partial mobilization, annexation referenda in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, and the possibility of nuclear war in his speech – but as separate topics rather than a coherent whole. The fact that he mentioned all three topics in a single speech was clearly meant to suggest a linkage, but he went out of his way to avoid making any such linkage explicit,” it added.
The ISW researchers say that they do not believe that the speech should be read “as an explicit threat that Russia would use nuclear weapons against Ukraine if Ukraine continues counter-offensives against occupied territories after annexation.”