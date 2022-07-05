Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 132

Putin has likely directed an ‘operational pause’: ISW

President Vladimir Putin has likely directed his troops to take an “operational pause” after they captured Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said.

After congratulating his troops on taking the Luhansk region, Putin said the forces participating in the recent gains should “absolutely rest and recover their military preparedness”.

“Putin‘s public comment was likely meant to signal his concern for the welfare of his troops in the face of periodic complaints in Russia about the treatment of Russian soldiers. His comment was also likely accurate – Russian troops that fought through Severodonetsk and Lysychansk very likely do need a significant period in which to rest and refit before resuming large-scale offensive operations,” the ISW announced.

“It is not clear, however, that the Russian military will accept the risks of a long enough operational pause to allow these likely exhausted forces to regain their strength,” it added.

Nearly 90 Ukrainian athletes, coaches have died amid war: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office has detailed the toll on Ukrainian sport during the Russian invasion, now in a fifth month.

A total of 89 athletes and coaches have died “as a result of hostilities,” 13 more have been captured by the Russians, and “more than a hundred thousand Ukrainian athletes do not have the opportunity of training,” Zelensky stated.

Zelensky has thanked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for supporting a ban on Russian teams and athletes competing in most Olympics sports, ahead of a court hearing Tuesday to challenge the ruling in international soccer.

Zelensky met in Kyiv on Sunday with IOC President Thomas Bach and praised “his unwavering position” on sports sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus, according to a readout of the visit provided by his presidential office.

The IOC advised sports leaders on February 28 to act and soccer bodies FIFA and UEFA made a joint ruling later that day. It is the subject of an appeal Tuesday by the Russian soccer federation at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the Olympic home city of Lausanne, Switzerland.

The IOC also announced it has now tripled its fund for Ukrainian sport to $7.5m since the war started.

Luhansk is Russia’s last victory in Ukraine: Adviser

Moscow’s capture of the Luhansk region is “the last victory for Russia on Ukrainian territory,” an advisor to the head of Ukraine’s president’s office has said.

“These were medium-sized cities. And this took from 4th April until 4th July — that’s 90 days. So many losses…,” Oleksiy Arestovych stated in an online post.

Arestovych added besides the battle for Donetsk, Ukraine was hoping to launch counter offensives in the south of the country.

“Taking the cities in the east meant that 60 percent of Russian forces are now concentrated in the east and it is difficult for them to be redirected to the south,” he said, adding, “And there are no more forces that can be brought in from Russia. They paid a big price for Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.”

Kramatorsk residents stock up on food in fear of Russian advance

Dozens of mainly elderly people in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk queued up for hours on Monday to receive milk, bread and other groceries from World Central Kitchen.

Many are fearful Russian forces will try to seize all of the Donetsk region after capturing Luhansk last week, Reuters reports. Bakhmut, Sloviansk and nearby Kramatorsk lie southwest of Lysychansk, and are the main urban areas holding out against Russian forces in Donetsk.

Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko told Reuters that some residents were packing up to leave after three barrages of missiles hit the town over the weekend. He added the strikes did not kill anyone but one landed in a suburban area and injured one woman.

More than two thirds of the city’s population have left since the war began, leaving just over 60,000 people, he said. But many said they did not have any choice rather than stay as they could not afford to rent apartments and support their families away from their homes.

Russia to supply Crimea with electricity from Ukraine’s occupied power plant

The Russian-installed head of the occupied city of Enerhodar, home to the Zaporizhia Power Plant, says the city plans to provide electricity supplies to the annexed territory of Crimea once damage to the plant is restored, Russia’s state news agency TASS reports.

“We are ready to supply Crimea – according to approximate calculations – about 25% of the energy produced by the plant. But they are very slowly restoring the towers blown up in 2015 near Chonhar (village),” Yevgeny Balitsky told TASS adding that the towers were blown up by “Ukrainian nationalists”.

“And let’s face it: in eight years everything is already there (in Crimea). Everything is fine without us, there is no urgency for Crimea, although energy from nuclear power plants will be cheaper. But for us, there is both urgency and a need,” Balitsky said.

Ukraine freezes $12 million worth of Russian and Belarusian assets: Prosecutor general

The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general announced the freezing of $12 million worth of assets belonging to Russian and Belarusian businesses. The assets include 300 railway containers with mineral fertilizers found to be in breach with Ukrainian customs regulations, according to the statement posted on the prosecutor’s website. “To ensure the property is preserved as evidence and its potential confiscation, the Office of the Prosecutor General imposed the freeze, based on the decisions of the investigating judges of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv,” the statement read. Ukrainian Bureau for Economic Security and Large Scale Tax Evasion is conducting the investigation, according to the statement.

Sweden will support NATO open door policy: PM

Sweden “would be supportive of NATO’s open door policy,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Monday during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

NATO’s “open door policy” is based on Article 10 of its founding treaty, which states that any decision to invite a country to join the alliance must be based on consensus among all allies.

“What I can tell you is that when we become members, we would be supportive of NATO’s open door policy,” Andersson stated alongside Zelensky.

Sweden and neighboring Finland completed accession talks on Monday at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. Both countries formally confirmed their willingness and ability to meet the political, legal and military obligations and commitments of NATO membership, the alliance announced in a statement.

Both countries have held neutral status for years, but support for NATO membership within the countries has risen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Andersson also said Sweden remains “open to further sanctions” against Russia.

“I think there are different opinions within the European Union if that would be the right way forward right now,” Andersson continued.

“We are open for it,” she added.

Zelensky noted, “Of course, I want to congratulate Sweden and the Prime Minister personally on the historic decision of the NATO summit in Madrid on Sweden joining the alliance under an accelerated procedure.”

Ukraine is in talks with Turkey, UN on grain exports: Zelensky

Ukraine is holding talks with Turkey and the United Nations to secure guarantees for grain exports from Ukrainian ports, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

“Talks are in fact going on now with Turkey and the UN [and] our representatives who are responsible for the security of the grain that leaves our ports,” Zelensky told a news conference alongside the Swedish prime minister.

“This is a very important thing that someone guarantees the security of ships for this or that country – apart from Russia, which we do not trust. We therefore need security for those ships which will come here to load foodstuffs,” he added.

Zelensky noted Ukraine was working “directly” with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the issue and that the organisation was “playing a leading role, not as a moderator”.

German chancellor calls high inflation caused by Russia’s aggression a “historic challenge”

People in Germany must stand together to cope with the “historic challenge“ of soaring costs of living caused by Russia’s aggression on Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday after meeting trade union and employer association leaders. “The current crisis will not pass in a few months,“ Scholz told reporters, adding, “We need to be prepared for this situation not to change in the foreseeable future.” “Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine has changed everything, and at the same time, supply chains are still disrupted since the pandemic and general uncertainty is growing,” he added, saying, “We will only get through the crisis if we agree jointly on solutions.” Scholz kicked off a series of meetings on Monday to spur “the spirit of togetherness“ in a so-called “concerted action“ with unions, employers, the Federal Bank, scientists and the government in order to cope with the challenges of inflation caused by skyrocketing energy costs. Germany will spend 30 billion euros (USD $31.3 billion) to help households with the rising costs, the chancellor noted.

UK adds six people, one business to Russia sanctions list

Britain has added the names of six individuals and one company to its list of people and businesses who are subject to an asset freeze following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The measures allow for “the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine … or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia,” Britain’s finance ministry said.