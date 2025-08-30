President Pezeshkian says Iran not seeking war, vows to resist assault

In a candid conversation with a number of Iranian political activists from across the spectrum, Pezeshkian said: “We do not want war, and we have said this from the very beginning. But we are not afraid of war either. Our people have also shown that if war is imposed, national unity and solidarity will emerge even more strongly.”

Pezeshkian warned that the United States and Israel are seeking to divide and overthrow Iran.

He emphasized the necessity of unity among political factions as well as the people in confronting adversaries, saying: “We must foster cohesion and solidarity inside the country. If we achieve unity, our strength will be inexhaustible, because when the people stand together, no power will so easily dare to covet our country.”

Referring to the recent 12-day war waged by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran, he added that the enemies believed Iran was at its weakest point.

“They assumed that once they attacked, on the second or third day the people would flood the streets, and soon the system, the revolution, and the country would collapse.”

The President continued: “Iran belongs to all of our people; it is not the property of one particular group. The enemies never thought we would endure, but we stood firm. We are not seeking war, but if anyone seeks to invade, we will resist with strength.”