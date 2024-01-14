Mass protests held in Israel against Netanyahu government

Protesters calling for the dismissal of the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and the return of hostages from Gaza closed Ayalon Street as part of their protest actions, said Channel 12.

It added that the closure of the street was an unusual step.

Police reportedly arrested eight Israelis on charges of participating in the street closure.

The closure coincided with thousands of Israelis demonstrating in the center of Tel Aviv to demand the release of the hostages held in Gaza, according to Channel 12.

An estimated 120,000 people gathered in Tel Aviv to participate in a rally marking 100 days of Israel’s war on Gaza, according to rally’s organizer, the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum.

Hundreds also reportedly demonstrated in the city of Haifa to demand the immediate resignation of the Netanyahu government, accusing it of failing to manage the war in Gaza.

Egypt and Qatar, along with the United States, are spearheading efforts to reach a second temporary pause in Gaza.

The first pause was reached in November that resulted in the release of 105 detainees held by Hamas, including 81 Israelis, 23 Thai citizens, and one from the Philippines. There were 240 Palestinian prisoners who were released by Israel.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas carried out an attack on Israeli settlements near Gaza, resulting in the death of 1,200 Israelis, injury to 5,500 and the capture of at least 240 hostages.

Israel estimates the presence of “137 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip”, according to media reports and statements from Israeli officials.

Israel’s military chief has said that only “increased military pressure” can secure the return of the remaining captives being held by Hamas in Gaza.

In a televised statement on Saturday ahead of the 100th day of the war in Gaza, Staff Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi warned against any let-up in fighting as he stressed that Israeli forces are using “all means” to bring the captives home.

“We must continue to operate in enemy territory, not allow extortion attempts for a ceasefire that seemingly will not bring about real results,” Halevi continued, adding, “We must continue applying pressure and that is exactly what we are doing.”