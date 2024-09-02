Lavrov says Russia, Iran to finalize comprehensive deal soon

“In the very near future we will conclude a new interstate comprehensive partnership agreement between Russia and Iran. And this will be a symbolic step in our relations with the new Iranian leadership,” Lavrov said at a meeting with students and faculty of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

According to him, Moscow has no doubt that the statements of the new Iranian president and the new foreign minister about the continuity in relations with Russia “reflect the sincere intention and attitude of the new Iranian leadership.”

The top diplomat minister recalled that relations between Russia and Iran are developing rapidly, “a large number of bilateral projects are already being implemented.”

“I believe that the figures characterizing the growth of trade turnover and the volume of investments speak for themselves. These figures are constantly increasing, so we have a bright future,” Lavrov added.