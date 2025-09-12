Iran’s President to Attend Emergency Doha Summit Following Israel Qatar Raid

The meeting — organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League — aims to support Qatar’s government and condemn the crimes of the Israeli regime.

It will be held in the Qatari capital on Sunday and Monday, with the Iranian delegation among the high-level participants.

President Pezeshkian is scheduled to deliver a speech at the summit.

Tuesday’s Israeli strikes on Doha left several people dead and injured. The attacks reportedly targeted leaders of Hamas but failed to achieve that goal.

Many countries, including Iran, strongly condemned the strikes as a blatant violation of the UN Charter and Qatar’s territorial integrity.