Foreign PolicySelected

Iran’s President to Attend Emergency Doha Summit Following Israel Qatar Raid

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will take part in an emergency summit of Islamic and Arab leaders in Doha, to be convened in response to Israel’s recent attack on Qatar.

The meeting — organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League — aims to support Qatar’s government and condemn the crimes of the Israeli regime.
It will be held in the Qatari capital on Sunday and Monday, with the Iranian delegation among the high-level participants.

President Pezeshkian is scheduled to deliver a speech at the summit.
Tuesday’s Israeli strikes on Doha left several people dead and injured. The attacks reportedly targeted leaders of Hamas but failed to achieve that goal.

Many countries, including Iran, strongly condemned the strikes as a blatant violation of the UN Charter and Qatar’s territorial integrity.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks