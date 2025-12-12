Iran’s FM to Lebanese Counterpart: Tehran Seeks “New Chapter” in Bilateral Ties

In a post on X, Araqchi wrote: “I appreciate Mr. Youssef Rajji’s kind invitation. At the same time, his decision not to accept Iran’s reciprocal invitation—despite the warm hospitality he extended to me during my last visit to Lebanon—comes as a surprise.”

Araqchi added: “It is clear that foreign ministers of countries that share brotherly relations and maintain full diplomatic ties do not need a ‘neutral venue’ for meetings.”

He continued, “Given Israel’s occupation of Lebanese territory and its blatant violation of the ‘ceasefire,’ I fully understand why my esteemed Lebanese colleague is not currently prepared to travel to Tehran. Therefore, I gladly accept his invitation to visit Beirut.”

Iran’s foreign minister emphasized that Tehran also seeks a “new chapter” in bilateral ties—one based on the very principles highlighted by Minister Rajji.

According to Lebanese media, Lebanon’s foreign minister had earlier sent a letter to Araqchi apologizing for being unable to accept the invitation to visit Tehran under the current circumstances.

Youssef Rajji clarified that his refusal to travel does not signal a rejection of dialogue; rather, the conditions are simply not suitable at this time.

In his letter, he expressed full readiness for a new phase of constructive relations between Lebanon and Iran based on mutual respect.