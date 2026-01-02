IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran’s cyber police caution against rise in AI-made fake Images, videos targeting security figures

By IFP Media Wire

The head of Iran’s Police for Cyberspace Production and Exchange of Information (FATA) warned against a rise in the production and dissemination of artificial intelligence–generated fake images and videos on social media that are falsely attributed to the country’s military and law enforcement commanders, officials, and personnel.

Brigadier General Vahid Majid, citing received reports and expert assessments by FATA specialists, said that in recent days a number of social media pages—particularly on Instagram—have exploited advanced AI technologies to create entirely fabricated images and videos and falsely attribute them to police commanders, senior officials, and military forces.

He added that such fake content is produced and circulated with the aim of creating doubt, spreading misinformation, and undermining public psychological security, stressing that these materials have no basis in reality and bear no connection to armed forces personnel or officials.

The FATA chief emphasized that those who misuse artificial intelligence capabilities are engaging in deception and the manipulation of public opinion.

Majid further noted that under existing national laws, the production, publication, and even the deliberate resharing of fake images and videos attributed to individuals or institutions constitute a criminal offense.

He urged citizens to verify the authenticity of online content before sharing it and to refrain from reposting unverified images and videos, especially those attributed to the police, military forces, and other official bodies.

