Thursday, August 24, 2023
Iranian president: Iran’s accession to BRICS bolsters groups opposition to US unilateralism 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Raisi and Xi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Iran’s accession to BRICS will help strengthen the group’s policies including its opposition to the US’s unilateralism.

Raisi and Xi met on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in South Africa on Thursday.
The Iranian president stressed the need for Iran and China to implement their bilateral agreements, most particularly, the 25-year strategic partnership treaty.

The Chinese president also congratulated Iran on its access to BRICS. Xi said China is ready to boost its bilateral ties with Iran and expand cooperation with the Islamic Republic in different areas to bolster the trend of multilateralism.

Leaders of the BRICS group of developing nations invited six states – Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – to become new members of the bloc.

The invitation was made during BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday.
BRICS is comprised of Brazil, Russia, India. China and South Africa.

