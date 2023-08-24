Iranian president: Iran’s accession to BRICS bolsters groups opposition to US unilateralism 

Raisi and Xi met on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in South Africa on Thursday.

The Iranian president stressed the need for Iran and China to implement their bilateral agreements, most particularly, the 25-year strategic partnership treaty.

The Chinese president also congratulated Iran on its access to BRICS. Xi said China is ready to boost its bilateral ties with Iran and expand cooperation with the Islamic Republic in different areas to bolster the trend of multilateralism.

Leaders of the BRICS group of developing nations invited six states – Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – to become new members of the bloc.

The invitation was made during BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday.

BRICS is comprised of Brazil, Russia, India. China and South Africa.