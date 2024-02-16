Iranian police investigating mobile phone retail store scheme 

The police have arrested one of the senior members of the Tehran-based Kourosh Company and are searching for the fugitive owner of the company, Amirhossein Sharifian.

The economic division police said the company’s offices were shut down and all of the properties of the main convict were confiscated after the arrangements with the judiciary.

The company ran widespread advertisement campaigns to sell the phones at about $400, half of the actual price, claiming it has certain backchannels that can remove ‘the extra costs.’

The customers have filed lawsuits against the company.

Iran has banned imports of iPhones through legal channels and does not register iPhone 14 and newer models, classifying them as unnecessary tools wasting the country’s foreign currency.