Iranian official: Growing leanings towards immigration among confectionery owners

Ali Bahrehmand noted a shortage of workforce within the field while observing a trend of skilled labor migrating to European countries and Oman.

Regarding unethical practices, Bahrehmand lamented that some bakeries have been using subsidized flour to produce and sell pastries without facing repercussions. He pointed out that despite having 1,150 licensed confectioneries in Tehran and 35,000 nationwide, over 400 licenses had been rendered invalid due to closures.

Bahrehmand emphasized the potential for Iranian confectioners to export their products, citing prospects in Australia, Canada, Europe, Persian Gulf countries, and the Middle East.

However, the lack of governmental support and facilitation hindered their export endeavors, he added.

Lastly, Bahrehmand highlighted the rising quality and innovation within the confectionery sector while expressing discontent with any perceived decline in quality.