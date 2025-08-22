Iran UN envoy Voices concern over transfer of ferrorists from Syria to Afghanistan

Addressing the UN Security Council meeting on “The Situation in the Middle East: (Syria)” on Thursday evening, Amir Saeid Iravani stressed that ISIS, al-Qaeda, and foreign terrorists continue to destabilize Syria and the wider region, seriously undermining regional and international peace and security.

He emphasized that all countries must fully comply with international law in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

According to Iravani, the only sustainable path for Syria’s future is a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process, facilitated by the United Nations in line with the core principles of Security Council Resolution 2254.

He added that such a process must uphold the rights and legitimate aspirations of all Syrians while preserving Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and national institutions.

He further underlined that accountability, including for crimes committed against Alawite communities in Latakia and Tartus, must be swift, credible, transparent, and impartial.

He called on authorities to ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice.

Iravani also noted Iran’s continuing concern over clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces and interim authorities in the northeast.

He stressed that Israel’s repeated acts of aggression have caused civilian casualties, destroyed vital infrastructure, and heightened regional tensions.

He affirmed that Iran categorically rejects any attempts to undermine Syria’s sovereignty, alter its demographic composition, or partition its territory.