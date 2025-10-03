Iran Slams G7 Statement on Reimposition of Security Council Sanctions on Tehran

Esmail Baqaei considered the welcoming by the G7 member states of the unlawful and unfounded action by the three European States and the United States in seeking to restore terminated Security Council resolutions against Iran—through abuse of the JCPOA dispute settlement mechanism and without any legal or logical justification—as tantamount to their endorsement of an act in flagrant violation of international law.

He emphasized that such a position by the G7 cannot in any manner alter the fundamentally unlawful and unfounded nature of that action.

Baqaei recalled the military aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran in the midst of diplomatic negotiations, carried out in coordination and collaboration with the United States, and followed by America’s direct assault on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The Spokesman described the G7’s claim that “the three European States and the United States repeatedly, in good faith, offered diplomatic solutions to avert snapback and to reach a comprehensive and durable negotiated settlement” as a sheer falsehood and a perversion of reality.

He underlined that the United States, by reason of its unlawful and unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 and its persistent violations of international law vis-à-vis Iran, as well as its obstruction of the JCPOA’s implementation, bears the primary responsibility for the current state of affairs.

He added that the three European States, by following the United States, defaulting on their commitments, and supporting the United States and the Zionist regime in military aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, not only committed “substantial non-performance” of their JCPOA obligations, but also, with manifest bad faith, disregarded all of Iran’s initiatives and efforts in pursuit of diplomacy.

The Foreign Ministry Spokesman further characterized the G7 countries’ indifference to the nuclear arsenal of the genocidal Zionist regime as hypocritical, stressing that these seven states, by reason of their deceitful and irresponsible conduct regarding the rule of law and international peace and security, are utterly devoid of any moral authority to preach to others.