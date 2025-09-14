Iran says G7 statement an attempt to divert attention from crime of century

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran described the claims made in the joint communiqué of the G7 members and their partners regarding Iran as baseless, irresponsible, and sheer scapegoating, and strongly condemned them.

The statement read: “Leveling false accusations against those responsible for safeguarding Iran’s national security is a blatant distortion of realities and a deceitful diversion by the authors of such statements, who, through their unlawful and destabilizing conduct in various parts of the world—particularly in West Asia—have promoted lawlessness and aggravated insecurity.

Undoubtedly, the United States and other members of the G7 must be held accountable for their disgraceful actions in jeopardizing regional and global stability and security, especially for their complicity and partnership in the grave violations of international law, including humanitarian law and human rights, by the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine, as well as for their support of notorious terrorists.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized: “At a time when the Zionist regime, enjoying the full support of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and other sponsors of this anti-Iranian statement, is engaged in massacres, genocide in occupied Palestine, and continuous warmongering against regional countries, issuing anti-Iran statements serves no purpose other than diverting public opinion from the crime of the century and concealing the complicity of the sponsors of this statement in the genocide. Instead of persisting in scapegoating rooted in outdated supremacist and colonial mindsets, the sponsors of such irresponsible statements must correct their wrongful and criminal policies toward Iran and the region.”