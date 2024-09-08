Iran says has never been part of Ukraine war, supports political solutions

In reply to a question regarding the claims of Iran dispatching ballistic missiles to Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaaani said the Islamic Republic of Iran, while repeatedly opposing the war, has always supported political solutions to the Ukraine conflict.

Kanaaani added Iran’s approach vai-a-vis the Ukraine war has not changed, and the repeated claims of sending ballistic missiles to Russia are made with specific political objectives of some Western states and are baseless.

He stated that the cooperation between Iran and Russia goes back to the pre-war era, adding they are made within the framework of bilateral agreements based on the international norms, having nothing to do with the Ukraine conflict.