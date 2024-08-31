Iran calls for OIC’s decisive action against Israeli war crimes in Palestine

The 50th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held on August 29-30 in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon. Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi, Director General for International Peace and Security at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Iranian delegation at the meeting.

Eshragh Jahromi described Israel’s actions against the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza over the past eleven months as clear examples of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

He also identified Israel as the main obstacle to achieving stability and sustainable development in the Islamic world and the region, urging greater unity among OIC member states.

Additionally, the Iranian diplomat highlighted the significant commercial port capacities of Iran in the Caspian Sea, the Persian Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman, as well as the extensive rail network and high transit potential of Iran for connecting OIC member states.

Two resolutions proposed by Iran, condemning terrorist attacks by the Zionist regime on Iranian diplomatic sites in Damascus and strengthening multilateral cooperation among Islamic countries, were among more than one hundred resolutions adopted at the meeting.