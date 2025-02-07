Iran Leader: Negotiations with US ‘neither wise nor honorable’

Speaking to a group of Iranian Air Force and Air Defense commanders and personnel on Friday in Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that past experiences have shown that such talks are futile.

He cited the example from the 2010s when Iran engaged in negotiations with the US and several other countries for about two years, which led to a the Iran nuclear agreement.

Although Iran made significant concessions, the US did not adhere to the agreement and the parties involved did not fulfill their commitments, the Leader noted.

The agreement was intended to lift US sanctions on Iran, but the bans remained in place and Washington created a lingering threat to Iran through the UN, Ayatollah Khamenei deplored, referring to the 2015 JCPOA nuclear accord from which the US administration unilaterally withdrew.

The Leader also warned, “If the US implements its threats, we will also implement ours. If they infringe on the security of the Iranian nation, we will undoubtedly infringe on their security.”

Furthermore, he noted that the US continues to make plans on paper to change the world map, which have no real impact. He stated that Iran will defend its national security and interests without hesitation.

The remarks by Ayatollah Khamenei came amid open willingness on the part of the US President Donald Trump to sit down for talks with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian to resolve longstanding differences, especially on Iran’s nuclear issue.