The grouping, which is officially known as the Monarchy Assembly of Iran, has been behind a string of terrorist attacks including the 2008 bombing of a religious congregation center in the City of Shiraz that left dozens of people dead as well as a bombing plot to destroy the city’s Sivand hydro-electric dam.

The grouping’s ringleader Jamshid Sharmahd was arrested in 2020 in an operation by the Iranian intelligence ministry.

He has been leading the grouping since 2007.