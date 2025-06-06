Iran FM warns UK, Germany and France Over anti-Tehran measures at IAEA

On Friday, ahead of the IAEA Board of Governors meeting and amid efforts by Germany, France, and the UK to push for a resolution against Iran, Araqchi warned the three European parties to the nuclear deal (JCPOA).

He stated: “After years of good cooperation between Iran and the IAEA—which had led to the issuance of a resolution that closed politically motivated allegations about the so-called ‘Possible Military Dimensions’ (PMD) of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program—my country is once again being accused of ‘non-compliance.’”

The Iranian Foreign Minister pointed to the actions of these three European countries, which not only failed to fulfill their commitment to compensate for the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, but also took the lead in drafting resolutions against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors.

Referring to the similar behavior of the UK, France, and Germany in 2005, Araqchi said: “The result of those actions, in many ways, was the true birth of uranium enrichment in Iran. Have the three European countries really learned nothing over the past two decades?”

Araqchi also wrote on X social media platform that baseless accusations against Iran of safeguards violations—based on flimsy and politicized reports—are clearly aimed at provoking a crisis.