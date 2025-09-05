Iran FM: E3 Snapback Move Illegal, Unjustifiable

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, met with the European Union’s Foreign Policy Chief, Kaja Kallas, on Thursday evening in Doha.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments related to Iran’s nuclear issue, particularly in light of the irresponsible and unjustified move by three European countries, the UK, Germany, and France, to reinstate previously annulled UN Security Council resolutions.

They also exchanged views on Iran’s ongoing engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He reminded the EU High Representative of her important role as the coordinator of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and stressed that the EU is expected to fulfill its responsibilities under the nuclear accord and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 by countering efforts that undermine diplomacy.

Araqchi also reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s consistent commitment to the path of diplomacy, affirming that Iran remains serious and steadfast in this approach.

The EU’s foreign policy chief described diplomacy and negotiation as the only viable path to address the concerns of all parties, and emphasized the need to give diplomacy more time and space.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations in the coming days and weeks.