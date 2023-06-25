Iran FM: Arming any side in Ukraine war to intensify tensions

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone cinversation with his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen on Sunday.

Amirabdollahian and Rasmussen exchanged views about the latest status of bilateral ties and the ways to expand them.

The Iranian foreign minister described the Iran-Denmark ties as historical and a precious asset for both countries.

Amirabdollahian underlined the need for constant consultations aimed at expanding bilateral relations.

Regarding the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance on the war in Ukraine, Amirabdollahian once again reaffirmed: The Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to the war and has proposed a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Iran believes arming any side of the war will intensify the tensions and undermine the regional stability.

The Danish foreign minister in turn described the Iran-Denmark ties as historical and significant.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen praised negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran as important and emphasized the continuation of initiatives aimed at further boosting bilateral ties in various spheres.

The two sides agreed to create a mechanism to strengthen political and consular consultations between the Iran and Denmark.