Iran deputy FM renews call on US to leave region, stresses neighborliness

Ali Bagheri Kani, invited on a television program on Sunday, praised the current Iranian government’s achievements in removing obstacles for closer relations with the regional countries, including the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He stated, “In relation to the neighboring countries, our policy is de-escalation, and we definitely will not allow foreigners to take advantage of the possible gaps that exist between us and some neighbors.”

“By consolidating strategic ties with the neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan, we have a strong will to create a stable region with cooperation and security,” he further noted.

Shifting the topic to domestic issues, Bagheri touched on the upcoming March parliamentary elections.

“One of the characteristics of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the reliance of sovereignty on the people,” Bagheri said and added, “people are the basic platform for playing roles.”

His comments about the parliamentary elections come as many candidates including former president Hassan Rouhani, former intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi and several incumbent MPs have been disqualified by Iran’s election oversight body, the Gaurdian Council, to run for the votes.