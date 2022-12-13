Iran defense minister says Ukraine provided no proof of Russian use of Iranian drones

The Iranian defense minister stated on Monday that experts from Iran and Ukraine have held a meeting to discuss the allegation that Iranian drones have been used by Russia in the war in Ukraine.

“In the technical meeting, the Ukrainian side did not present any document about Russia’s employment of Iranian drones in the war with that country (Ukraine) and shelved it for the next sessions,” he added.

Dismissing the accusation that Iran has supplied UAVs for use in the Ukraine war, the minister noted such rumors are based on unfounded claims.

The minister added that Iran and Russia have been involved in military cooperation since long ago and have not begun to form such interaction for the utilization of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in November dismissed media controversy over Iran’s alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine war, adding, however, that Tehran had provided Moscow with a limited number of drones months before the war in Ukraine.

He also assured that Iran will not be indifferent if it is proven that Russia has used Iranian drones in the conflict.

Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the war in Ukraine.