Five police officers killed in terrorist attack in southeastern Iran

By IFP Media Wire

Five police officers were killed in a terrorist assault on security forces in Iranshahr, in Sistan and Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran.

The attack took place on Friday when armed terrorists ambushed two police patrol vehicles in the Damen district of Iranshahr.

A source told Fars News that several other police officers were also injured in the incident.

According to the Sistan and Baluchestan Police Information Center, the two patrol units from the Damen police station—tasked with securing the Khāsh–Iranshahr road and protecting local residents—were specifically targeted in the attack.

Authorities confirmed that operations to identify and track down the perpetrators are still underway.

