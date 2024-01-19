Ex-president Rouhani: Gap between ruling minority, nation in Iran widening

In a meeting with reporters and media activists, Rouhani said as the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iran are approaching, for the first time since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, both the ruling government and the people are showing widespread apathy towards the vote.

“For the first time, we see that the ruling minority and the majority of the people have the same view about the elections. The ruling minority wants a low turnout in the elections and the majority of the people do not want to go to the polls,” Rouhani said, explaining that a high turnout would put an end to the incumbent administration.

The former president claimed that Raisi does not have a strong popular base in the country, adding he won the presidential elections in 2021 while 35 percent of the ballots were blank or invalid.

He described the current situation as “critical”, saying the only solution that can save the country is supporting and strengthening the establishment by acting according to the country’s Constitution.

Rouhani also said, at the beginning of Raisi’s tenure, he tried to approach him in order to share his experience with him, but “it was to no avail.”

The adminstration of President Raisi has yet to comment on Rouhani’s remarks.

Iran’s parliambtary elections are scheduled to be held on March, 1 2024.