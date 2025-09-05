Friday, September 5, 2025
Eight killed in family dispute in Iran’s Sarab County

By Fatemeh Askarieh

A violent family dispute in Sarab County, East Azarbaijan Province, left eight people dead late Thursday, local police confirmed.

According to Colonel Morteza Faraghi, the county’s police chief, two brothers armed with firearms attacked the home of their cousin during the night.
The assailants killed six family members, including two men, a woman, and three children, before turning the guns on themselves.

“Initial investigations show that the killings stemmed from long-standing family disagreements,” Colonel Faraghi said in a statement. “After carrying out the attack, the brothers committed suicide, ending their own lives.”

Authorities have launched an investigation to clarify the motives and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Forensic teams and criminal detectives are working to determine the underlying causes behind the dispute, which escalated into one of the deadliest domestic violence cases reported in the province in recent years.

