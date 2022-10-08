Covid-19 infections drop considerably in Iran

The health ministry announced that the number of towns and cities marked “blue,” meaning “little risk of Covid-19 infection and spread,” now stands at 238.

Based on the same announcement, there are currently 192 towns and cities with some risk of infection and spread of the virus, only 18 high-risk ones, and none designated as a “very high-risk” town or city.

The rate of coronavirus infection has dropped across Iran in recent months due to the national vaccination program and the enforcement of required health protocols.