Al-Aqsa Storm put Israel on verge of extinction: Hezbollah

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks during a Wednesday televised address to a virtual gathering of resistance leaders ahead of the International Al-Quds Day, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

He stressed the operation shook the foundations of the regime.

What is happening today in Palestine, the region, and the world, Nasrallah said, is a flood in every sense of the word.

Nasrallah stressed nobody in the occupied territories talks of a “greater Israel” project anymore. This is one of the achievements of the October 7 operation, he added, as well as previous anti-Israel operations in Lebanon and Gaza that led to the withdrawal of Israel from southern Lebanon and Gaza in the 2000s.

Nasrallah praised the courage and creativity of the Palestinian resistance. The people of Gaza created, with their steadfastness, a historical epic whose parallels are rare, he said.

The Hezbollah chief also hailed anti-Israel operations by the resistance in Yemen, Iraq, and Lebanon and their perseverance despite threats and pressures.

Nasrallah underscored Iran’s support for the Axis of Resistance in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.

Syria was another highlight of Nasrallah’s remarks. The Hezbollah leader said all the bombings, threats, and intimidation attempts over the past few months had not changed Syria’s standing with the resistance groups in the region.

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement stated during the ceremony that Yemen is committed to enhancing its missile and naval capabilities to offer greater support to the Palestinian cause.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the Yemeni nation is united in supporting the Palestinian people, and their sacred sites, not least the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Houthi stated since early October, Yemen has provided unwavering support for the battle against Israel and continues to do so.

The Palestinian people have been suffering from injustice, oppression, and the confiscation of their rights and land since the British occupation of their land, he continued.

Houthi censured the United States for its complicity in the crimes of Israel against the Palestinians. He said the so-called peace and normalization talks and agreements with the regime are doomed to failure.

The Yemeni leader added the only viable option for the Palestinians and the Muslim Ummah is to engage in jihad to liberate the Palestinian land. Houthi said jihad is the centerpiece of resistance.

“We say to the Palestinian people in all parts of Palestine, both inside and outside, that our people and our country will not spare any effort in supporting you. Your cause is our people’s foremost cause.”

“Our stance in supporting the Palestinian people is an inseparable part of our faith; it is our religious, humanitarian, and moral duty.”

Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, was another resistance figure to address the event.

He said the Palestinian resistance remains steadfast on all fronts. Haniyeh said the self-perceptions of Israel regarding its military capabilities have now been shattered.

“I salute the efforts of our nation’s sons in supporting Gaza, and to our people, I say, ‘You are our support and depth.’”

Haniyeh underscored unity among the Palestinians, saying the current battle has also brought together resistance groups across Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq, with backing from Iran.

“The forces of Resistance have spoken their word: We are a nation that does not remain silent in the face of oppression, does not accept injustice, does not tolerate the violation of our rights, and will not allow the enemy to monopolize the pride of Gaza,” he added.

Haniyeh also stated Israel was stalling ceasefire talks, ignoring Palestinian demands for ending hostilities.

He underlined the Israeli regime, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is perpetuating aggression to maintain political power.

Haniyeh reiterated the Palestinian call for a lasting ceasefire, which encompasses a total Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the return of all displaced individuals, the provision of essential aid, the reconstruction of affected areas, the lifting of the blockade, and the establishment of a respectful captive exchange agreement.

The secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement told the ceremony that the fighters of Gaza are steadfast against the US-supported Israeli war apparatus.

Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh said Gaza, with its populace and fighters, will continue to fight the Israeli occupation.

The Palestinian leader lamented that certain Arab and Muslim governments have failed to support Gaza in any manner.

“We demand that our Arab brothers treat us as they treat Israel because everything the regime needs comes from the countries that ignore the Palestinians.”

He commended Iran for its support of the resistance and for bolstering the capabilities of resistance fighters in Palestine and elsewhere. Nakhaleh added the forthcoming International Quds Day should serve as a significant moment for the resistance to fortify the unity of its people, fighters, and objectives.