Russian governor confirms 3 killed in Ukrainian drone attack

A Ukrainian drone raid has killed three people in Russia’s Belgorod Region, dropping an explosive device on a recreational facility, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed on Wednesday.

The attack took place on Wednesday morning in a village some 20km from the Ukrainian border, according to the official. Two men were killed on the spot, while a third male victim succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards, Gladkov said.

The regional leader called the bombing a “repeat attack” on the facility.

Earlier in the day he noted that Ukrainian forces had dropped two grenades at the same location, causing minor damage and no casualties.

Kiev’s attacks on the region have become a daily occurrence, involving artillery, drones and occasional raids across the border. On Tuesday alone, five settlements were bombed by drones, according to reports from the governor. Ukrainian forces use small UAVs carrying light explosive payloads for such sorties.