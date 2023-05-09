Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 440

Putin says “true war” is being waged against Russia and he wants a “peaceful” future

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Tuesday that a “true war” is being waged against his country, adding that he wants a peaceful future in a speech during the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow.

“A true war has been unleashed against our motherland,” Putin said as Russia stages its main annual Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square marking victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

“We have repelled international terrorism and to fit we will defend the residents of Donbas and secure our own safety,” he added, referring to the eastern region of Ukraine that has largely been occupied by Russian forces since Putin ordered the invasion of his neighbor in February last year.

“Russia has no unfriendly nations in the west or in the east,” Putin also claimed.

Victory Day is the most significant in Putin’s calendar, and he has long used it to rally public support and demonstrate the country’s military prowess.

On Tuesday, he added that he wants a peaceful future.

“As the majority of people on this planet we want to see the future peaceful, free and stable,” he said, noting, “We believe any ideology of supremacy due to its nature is repulsive, criminal and deadly.”

Russia’s annual Victory Day parade is underway in Moscow’s Red Square, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is watching and expected to make a speech.

Russian Defense Minster Sergei Shoigu inspected the troops and congratulated them on the 78th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II

But this year, the grandeur of the parade contrasts with Russia’s faltering military campaign in Ukraine. Outside of Moscow, several regions in Russia — many near the border with Ukraine — scaled down preparations for the spectacle due to security concerns and a lack of military equipment to display.

Among the troops taking part in the parade today are servicemen who participated in what Russia calls “its special military operation” in Ukraine.

US set to announce $1.2 billion aid package to Ukraine ahead of counteroffensive

The United States is set to announce a $1.2 billion aid package to Ukraine as early as Tuesday, according to a US official familiar with the package.

It comes at a critical point with Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces looming.

The package will include drones, artillery ammunition and air defense missiles as well as other capabilities, the official stated.

The package — first reported by the Associated Press — will fall under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which means it will be contracted and purchased from manufacturers instead of pulled directly from Defense Department stocks in a drawdown.

Instead of supplying Ukraine with the weapons it currently needs, USAI packages are intended to create a medium and long-term supply for Ukraine.

Last week, the Pentagon announced its 37th drawdown package for Ukraine since August 2021. The $300 million package included additional ammunition for the HIMARS rocket system, artillery and tank ammunition, anti-tank weapons and more.

Wagner forces in Bakhmut are receiving more ammunition: Head of private military group

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the private Russian military group Wagner, stated on Monday that preliminary information indicates that his fighters in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut have started to receive more ammunition.

“Ammunition supplies, according to preliminary data, we continue to receive. I haven’t seen it in person yet,” Prigozhin said in a voice memo posted to his Telegram channel late on Monday.

Prigozhin has repeatedly complained that his Wagner units are not receiving enough ammunition from Russia’s defense establishment. Last week, he announced they would withdraw from Bakhmut — a threat he now appears to be rowing back on.

Earlier Monday, a Ukrainian commander in Bakhmut said his unit faces “constant” shelling and had seen no evidence of the Russian ammunition shortage that Prigozhin had claimed.

Italy calls on its nationals to leave Ukraine

Italy says it “strongly” recommends any of its citizens still in Ukraine to leave the country by any means. The country’s foreign ministry issued an alert in the wake of “ever heavier missile attacks on Kyiv and across all Ukrainian territory”. “All travel to Ukraine, in any capacity, is strongly discouraged,” the ministry announced, urging anyone going for work to take “appropriate risk prevention and mitigation measures” and exercise “maximum caution”. Russia launched its biggest swarm of drone attacks for months against Ukraine on Monday, and Kyiv says it will soon launch a counteroffensive to try to reclaim territory from Moscow’s invasion forces.

War in Ukraine cannot be ended with ‘piecemeal gains’: Turkey’s presidential office

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin has stated that the war in Ukraine cannot be ended with “piecemeal gains”. “Thirty years after the end of the Cold War, Russia tells the West: ‘Let’s make a new agreement, make a new bargaining and build a new global security architecture. Let me be in it, (where I) feel safe. Let the West, Ukraine, Europe and NATO be in it as well,’” Kalin told the Haberturk news channel. Without bargaining for such an agreement at the strategic level, Kalin said, he “does not believe that the Ukraine war can be ended with piecemeal gains” by either side. “This is the impression I got during my meeting with Putin,” he added.

World Athletics offers funding to help Ukraine train for championships

World Athletics, the governing body for track and field, says dozens of Ukrainian athletes and officials preparing for their world championships in August can get funding for training camps. The body will invest $190,000 and prioritise replacing equipment for pole vaulters — the event of Ukrainian great Sergey Bubka — destroyed in Russian missile attacks. A college in Bakhmut named after Bubka, who is now senior vice president of World Athletics, was part of a sports complex including a track stadium and indoor arena destroyed during fierce fighting there in recent months, the national track federation said. “It was the only centre where athletes could conduct training camps at any time of the year. Now there is nothing left in Bakhmut,” Ukrainian officials wrote in a letter, World Athletics added. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe pledged ahead of the August 19-27 championships in Budapest, Hungary, to do “whatever we can to help athletics survive and recover in Ukraine”.

Russia launched its “most massive attack” with drones Monday: Kyiv mayor

Russia’s wave of strikes on Ukraine early Monday was its “most massive attack with kamikaze drones,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“I visited a high-rise building that was hit by fragments of a Russian drone at night,” Klitschko wrote in a statement on Telegram.

“Last night, the barbarians staged the most massive attack with kamikaze drones. Almost 60 drones were launched,” more than half of which targeted Kyiv, according to Klitschko.

Other attacks were recorded in Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Kherson areas.

The Ukrainian military said it repelled the assault on the capital city, the latest in Moscow’s efforts to wear down its air defense system. According to Kyiv’s mayor, “36 drones flew to the capital” but were shot down by air defense forces.

“However, debris from several drones damaged some social facilities and a residential high-rise building in Sviatoshyn district,” Klitschko continued.

The mayor added the drone attack did not cause any deaths, “but five people were injured in two districts of the city.”

“Three of them were in high-rise buildings. Two victims were hospitalized, one of them underwent surgery. Doctors say that there is no threat to their lives,” he notedf.

New round of EU sanctions aims to stop Russia from bypassing previous sanctions: spokesperson

An 11th round of European Union sanctions against Russia will focus on how to effectively cut off ways for Moscow to bypass any existing European sanctions, the EU Commission announced Monday.

“[The goal] is to prevent Russia and its military industrial complex from finding a way to reach goods banned for them [by previous sanctions],” the European Commission’s chief spokesperson Eric Mamer said at a news conference.

On Sunday, the Financial Times reported that a new EU package of sanctions under consideration lists seven Chinese companies accused of selling equipment to Russia that could be used in weapons. The sanctions list would need unanimous approval from the 27 member states before it can be enforced.

China noted Monday it opposes any measures against trade based on its relationship with Russia.

“We urge the EU not to take the wrong path, otherwise China will firmly guard our legal rights,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated at a news conference Monday.

