Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 355

Eastern Ukraine is facing record levels of shelling: Military official

Russia has “set records” for shelling, pounding Ukraine with artillery fire in the east, a military spokesperson stated during an interview on Ukrainian television on Monday.

“For many days in a row, the enemy sets records hitting Ukraine with artillery fire in the Lyman direction and in the Luhansk region,” said Serhii Cherevatyi with the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“In the past 24 hours there were 424 shellings by different types of artillery and 23 combats,” he added.

According to the Cherevatyi, the main direction of the enemy’s attack remains on the Bakhmut section of the front line.

“There, the enemy struck 167 times along the entire section of the front with various types of rocket-propelled artillery, and 41 clashes between forces took place. The enemy lost 212 servicemen and 315 servicemen were wounded as a result,” he continued.

“In the area of ​​Bakhmut itself, there were 48 attacks and 19 clashes between forces,” he said.

He added “battles were also fought in the area of ​​Torske, Fedorivka, Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar.”

When asked whether the Russians are trying to wear down the Ukrainian troops, Cherevatyi expressed his belief that, on the contrary, “the defense forces in the east of Ukraine are wearing out the enemy so that it cannot conduct large-scale offensive operations.”

“Right now, the defenders of eastern Ukraine are doing an incredible thing — they are exhausting the enemy and causing the enemy losses in manpower and equipment, which is definitely reflected both in the quality of the enemy’s conduct of hostilities and in his moral and psychological state,” Cherevatyi said.

He also reported that currently, “army reserves are being prepared to carry out a decisive blow to the enemy and push it away from Ukraine’s territory under the supervision of Ukraine’s commander-in-chief and the chief of the general staff.”

“Using, of course, the help of our partners from the free world,” Cherevatyi added.

Ukraine is keeping Russia from dominating Black Sea: DM

Kyiv’s defense minister said Ukrainian forces have kept Russia from dominating the Black Sea when asked about the potential risk to southern Ukraine in a possible large-scale Russian counteroffensive.

“I really don’t like to make predictions or evaluate opinions, but in order for there to be a risk of capturing Odesa and the region in general, Russia must have dominance over the Black Sea,” Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated, adding, “But we deprived them of this opportunity.”

Reznikov gave an example of the Ukrainians using the Neptune, an anti-ship weapon developed in Ukraine, to target the Russian cruiser Moskva in 2022.

“Plus, the Harpoon anti-ship complexes are at work, so I don’t see any chances for them approaching Odesa from the sea,” the minister added.

Talking about the left-bank territories of southern Ukraine, Reznikov said the enemy “has an opportunity to replenish their groupings with weapons, equipment and people; therefore, the situation there is more tense.”

Ukraine issues fresh round of sanctions

Ukraine has named 200 people in its latest round of sanctions. The list includes 199 Russians and one Ukrainian – a former engineer at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was seized by Russia last year. The senior engineer allegedly agreed to become the Russia-appointed director of the plant and is accused of collaboration. Ukrainian sanctions typically include asset freezes and a ban on entering Ukrainian territory.

Russia has ‘damaged over 1,200 medical facilities’: Ukraine