Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 317

Zelensky: Russia wants truce to halt our advances
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia was seeking a truce to use as a cover to stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbas region and bring in more men and equipment.
“They now want to use Christmas as a cover, albeit briefly, to stop the advances of our boys in Donbas and bring equipment, ammunitions and mobilised troops closer to our positions,” Zelensky stated in his nightly video address, speaking pointedly in Russian rather than Ukrainian.
“What will that give them? Only yet another increase in their total losses,” he continued, adding the war “will end either when your soldiers leave or we throw them out”.
Significant scepticism about Putin’s call for ceasefire: Pentagon
The Pentagon announced the world was deeply sceptical about President Vladimir Putin’s call for a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine.
“I think that there’s significant scepticism both here in the US and around the world right now, given Russia’s long track record of propaganda, disinformation, and its relentless attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians,” Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters.
“Our focus will continue to be on supporting Ukraine,” Ryder added.
Germany to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine
In addition to Washington’s latest aid package, Germany will also supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden said in a joint statement issued after a telephone call.
In a statement, the White House confirmed the US will supply Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and that “Germany intends to provide Ukraine with Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles”.
“Both countries plan to train Ukrainian forces on the respective systems,” the statement added.
Biden says Putin looking for ‘oxygen’ with 36-hour cease-fire
President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call for a temporary, Christmas cease-fire is an effort to “find some oxygen,” dismissing that the Kremlin is serious about finding an off ramp for its assault against Ukraine.
The president stated he was “reluctant to respond to anything Putin says,” but characterized the Kremlin as cynically attacking civilians over the December holidays.
“He was ready to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches on the 25th and New Years — I mean, I think he’s trying to find some oxygen,” Biden added.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price expanded on Biden’s remarks, saying the administration views Russia’s call for a cease-fire as a “cynical ploy … to rest, to refit, to regroup, and ultimately to reattack, to reattack with potentially even more vengeance, even more brutality, even more lethality, if they had their way.”
Price further noted that the administration has not seen any indication that Russia was open to negotiations or any diplomacy.
Putin announces Christmas truce
President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to impose a cessation in hostilities in Ukraine. Hours earlier, Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, had called on both sides of the conflict to cease hostilities in the run-up to, and during, the Orthodox Christmas holiday.
According to the Kremlin, the truce is to last from noon local time on Friday January 6 until midnight on Saturday January 7.
“Judging by the fact that a lot of citizens who practice the Orthodox religion live in the embattled area, we call upon the Ukrainian side to proclaim a cessation of hostilities and give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day,” a Kremlin statement reads.
Earlier on Thursday, Putin discussed the prospect of peace negotiations with Ukraine in a call with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Russian president reiterated that Moscow was “open to serious dialogue” with Kiev if the latter recognized the “new territorial realities.”
Erdogan responded that “calls for peace and negotiations should be supported by a unilateral declaration of ceasefire and a vision of a just solution” to the conflict.