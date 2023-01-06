Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 317

In addition to Washington’s latest aid package, Germany will also supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden said in a joint statement issued after a telephone call.

In a statement, the White House confirmed the US will supply Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and that “Germany intends to provide Ukraine with Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles”.

“Both countries plan to train Ukrainian forces on the respective systems,” the statement added.

Biden says Putin looking for ‘oxygen’ with 36-hour cease-fire

President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call for a temporary, Christmas cease-fire is an effort to “find some oxygen,” dismissing that the Kremlin is serious about finding an off ramp for its assault against Ukraine.

The president stated he was “reluctant to respond to anything Putin says,” but characterized the Kremlin as cynically attacking civilians over the December holidays.

“He was ready to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches on the 25th and New Years — I mean, I think he’s trying to find some oxygen,” Biden added.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price expanded on Biden’s remarks, saying the administration views Russia’s call for a cease-fire as a “cynical ploy … to rest, to refit, to regroup, and ultimately to reattack, to reattack with potentially even more vengeance, even more brutality, even more lethality, if they had their way.”

Price further noted that the administration has not seen any indication that Russia was open to negotiations or any diplomacy.