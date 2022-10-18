Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 237: US says Iran supplying weapons to Russia a ‘violation’ of UN resolution, Tehran denies drone sales

Zelensky hails prisoner exchange: “We do not forget about any of our people”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed an exchange of more than 200 prisoners by Russia and Ukraine.

Among those released by Russian and pro-Russian forces, he said, were people who had been detained since before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February.

“We do not forget about any of our people,” he continued, adding, “We must return them all. And we will.”

“I thank all those involved for this success, and I also thank all those who replenish our exchange fund, who ensure the capture of the enemy,” he added, saying, “The more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we will be able to release our heroes. Every Ukrainian soldier, every commander on the front line must remember this.”

Elon Musk says SpaceX has withdrawn request for Pentagon to fund Starlink in Ukraine

SpaceX founder Elon Musk stated that the funding request the company had made to the Pentagon to start picking up the bill for satellite internet services for Ukraine has been withdrawn.

Musk’s announcement on Twitter followed an exclusive CNN report that SpaceX made a request to the Pentagon in September saying they were no longer able to donate the critical Starlink terminals or support the expensive accompanying service “for an indefinite period of time.” SpaceX asked the Pentagon to start paying for the service for the current terminals operated by the Ukrainian government as well as fund almost 8,000 new terminals and service for Ukraine’s military and intelligence services.

After the CNN report revealed the request and showed in greater detail that SpaceX is not solely responsible for Starlink access in Ukraine (in fact numerous international efforts funded much of it), Musk tweeted on Saturday: “To hell with it…even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding the Ukraine govt for free.”

Musk’s tweet on Monday went a bit farther, saying the step had been taken to rescind the request to the Defense Department.

Two sources briefed on the discussions between SpaceX and the Pentagon told CNN that as of Friday, before Musk’s apparent about-face, the Pentagon had in fact agreed to the request from SpaceX to pay for ongoing service for Ukraine’s government and the new request from Ukraine’s commanding general.

US: Iran supplying drones to Moscow a ‘violation’ of UN resolution