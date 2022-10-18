Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 237: US says Iran supplying weapons to Russia a ‘violation’ of UN resolution, Tehran denies drone sales

Zelensky hails prisoner exchange: “We do not forget about any of our people”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed an exchange of more than 200 prisoners by Russia and Ukraine.
Among those released by Russian and pro-Russian forces, he said, were people who had been detained since before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February.
“We do not forget about any of our people,” he continued, adding, “We must return them all. And we will.”
“I thank all those involved for this success, and I also thank all those who replenish our exchange fund, who ensure the capture of the enemy,” he added, saying, “The more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we will be able to release our heroes. Every Ukrainian soldier, every commander on the front line must remember this.”
Elon Musk says SpaceX has withdrawn request for Pentagon to fund Starlink in Ukraine
SpaceX founder Elon Musk stated that the funding request the company had made to the Pentagon to start picking up the bill for satellite internet services for Ukraine has been withdrawn.
Musk’s announcement on Twitter followed an exclusive CNN report that SpaceX made a request to the Pentagon in September saying they were no longer able to donate the critical Starlink terminals or support the expensive accompanying service “for an indefinite period of time.” SpaceX asked the Pentagon to start paying for the service for the current terminals operated by the Ukrainian government as well as fund almost 8,000 new terminals and service for Ukraine’s military and intelligence services.
After the CNN report revealed the request and showed in greater detail that SpaceX is not solely responsible for Starlink access in Ukraine (in fact numerous international efforts funded much of it), Musk tweeted on Saturday: “To hell with it…even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding the Ukraine govt for free.”
Musk’s tweet on Monday went a bit farther, saying the step had been taken to rescind the request to the Defense Department.
Two sources briefed on the discussions between SpaceX and the Pentagon told CNN that as of Friday, before Musk’s apparent about-face, the Pentagon had in fact agreed to the request from SpaceX to pay for ongoing service for Ukraine’s government and the new request from Ukraine’s commanding general.
US: Iran supplying drones to Moscow a ‘violation’ of UN resolution
The United States agrees with assessments from France and the United Kingdom that Iran supplying drones to Russia would violate a United Nations Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six powers, US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel stated on Monday.
“Earlier today our French and British allies publicly offered the assessment that Iran’s supply of these UAVs [for] Russia is a violation of UN Security Council resolution 2231,” Patel told reporters, referring to uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones. “This is something that we agree with.”
Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.
The State Department assessed that Iranian drones were used on Monday in a morning attack on Kyiv, an official noted.
White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre also accused Tehran of lying when it says Iranian drones are not being used by Russia in Ukraine.
US will hold Russia accountable for ‘war crimes’ after drone attacks
The United States will hold Russia accountable for “war crimes”, the White House has said, hours after Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with drones, killing at least four people in an apartment building in downtown Kyiv.
Russian forces also targeted infrastructure across the country in the second wave of air raids in a week.
US President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, told reporters that the White House “strongly condemns Russia’s missile strikes today” and added the attack “continues to demonstrate [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s brutality”.
US warns nations, companies not to assist Iran’s drone programme
The US has warned that action would be taken against nations and companies found to be assisting Iran’s drone programme after it was implicated in deadly attacks on Kyiv.
“Anyone doing business with Iran that could have any link to UAVs or ballistic missile developments or the flow of arms from Iran to Russia should be very careful and do their due diligence,” state department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
“The US will not hesitate to use sanctions or take actions against perpetrators,” he added.
“Russia deepening an alliance with Iran is something the whole world – especially those in the region and across the world, frankly – should be seen as a profound threat,” he stated.
Citing previously released US intelligence, Patel said that some of Iran’s unmanned aircraft sold to Russia have malfunctioned.
The transfer shows the “enormous pressure” on Russia after its setbacks in Ukraine, he continued, adding that Moscow is “being forced frankly to resort to unreliable countries like Iran for supplies and equipment”.
White House says Iran lying about selling kamikaze drones to Russia
The Joe Biden administration says that Iranian denials that it has supplied military equipment to Russia are lies, following deadly Russian strikes in Kyiv on Monday that Ukrainian officials claimed came from Iranian drones.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that reports from Kyiv appear to document Iranian Shahed-136 drones striking the city.
“We have been warning since July … that Iran was planning to sell UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] to Russia for use against Ukraine. … There is extensive proof of their use by Russia against both military and civilian targets there,” Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday.
“You all have seen as well the reports this morning of what appear to be an Iranian drone strike in downtown Kyiv, yet Iran continues to lie about this,” she continued.
“They have not been truthful about this and deny providing weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine. Meanwhile, according to these new reports, Iran is considering selling more destructive weapons to support an invasion they claim to oppose,” she added.
