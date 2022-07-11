Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 138

No ‘pause’ in Russian attacks: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said there was not let-up in Russian air attacks on his country, after officials said at least 15 people were killed, and two dozen more were feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

Speaking during his nightly video address, Zelensky stated the death toll from the attack in the Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar was likely to rise.

“Two residential high-rise buildings were destroyed. Dozens of people are under the rubble. Six were saved. There are 15 names in the list of the dead and, unfortunately, this is not the final number,” he added, refuting claims that Russian air raids had been “paused”.

“34 airstrikes by Russian aviation in the past 24 hours, in one past day, is an answer to all those who invented this ‘pause’,” he said, adding: “The Ukrainian army is holding on, holding firm … But, of course, a lot still needs to be done so that Russian losses become such that there will really be a pause.”

Western rocket systems making difference on battlefield: Ukraine DM

Ukraine’s defence minister has said that Western-donated high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) were making a “huge” difference on the battlefield after a senior United States official announced the Joe Biden administration would be sending four more HIMARS as part of a $400m weapons package.

“HIMARS have already made a HUUUGE difference on the battlefield,” Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

“More of them as well as ammo & equipment will increase our strength and help to demilitarise the terrorist state. I highly appreciate the efforts of the POTUS & SecDef to support Ukraine’s struggle for freedom!” he added.

The US official told reporters on Friday that the new arms package would include four additional HIMARS and more ammunition, bringing the total number of these systems sent to Ukraine to 12.

Ukraine plans to use Western weapons to retake southern territory: Report

Ukraine is massing a million-strong fighting force equipped with Western weapons to recover its southern territory from Russia, the nation’s defence minister told The Times newspaper.

In his first interview with a UK daily since the invasion began, Oleksii Reznikov said President Volodymyr Zelensky had ordered Ukraine’s military to retake occupied coastal areas which are vital to the country’s economy.

“We understand that, politically, it’s very necessary for our country. So the president has given the order to the supreme military chief to draw up plans. After that the general staff are doing their homework and say to achieve this goal we need XYZ,” he stated.

“This is my job. I’m writing letters to counterparts in partner countries, the generals talk about why we need this kind of weaponry and then we get the political decisions,” he added.

Reznikov told The Times the intensity of the war was rapidly depleting Soviet-era stockpiles.

“It was a long process, a month and a half, but we got a result. Ukraine had a Soviet-era armed forces with thirty-year-old weapons. We changed this in three months,” he continued.

Chasiv Yar attack a ‘terrorist’ act: Zelensky adviser

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff has called the attack on the town of Chasiv Yar a terrorist act, and has again called for Russia to be officially considered a state sponsor of terrorism.

“The Russians hit a high-rise apartment building with civilians again. Another terrorist attack by a terrorist country,” Andriy Yermak wrote on Twitter.

“The Russian Federation should be on the list of state sponsors of terrorism,” he added.

Ukraine urges civilians in Kherson to evacuate

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister on Sunday urged civilians in the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson to urgently evacuate as Ukraine’s armed forces were preparing a counterattack there.

Ukraine lost control of most of the Black Sea region of Kherson, including its eponymous capital, in the first weeks after Russia’s February 24 invasion.

“It’s clear there will be fighting, there will be artillery shelling … and we therefore urge [people] to evacuate urgently,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television.

She added she could not say when exactly the counteroffensive would happen.