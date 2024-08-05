Yemen Houthis say downed another US MQ-9 Reaper drone

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement on Sunday the group had successfully shot down the American drone while it was conducting hostile activities in the airspace over the Yemeni province of Sa’ada.

Saree added that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was targeted with a locally made surface-to-air missile.

According to Saree, this is the seventh aircraft of this kind that the Yemeni fighters have shot down since the start of the operations in support of the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni fighters have been targeting the occupied territories as well as Israeli ships and vessels affiliated with the regime since October 7, when Tel Aviv began a genocidal war against the besieged enclave.

They have vowed to keep up their operations as long as the regime sustained the war and a simultaneous siege that it has been enforcing against the Palestinian territory.

Houthis have been conducting operations against the British and American warships that have been dispatched to the Red Sea to confront the Yemeni strikes.