Witkoff may visit Russia this week: Trump

“I think next week, Wednesday or Thursday, (he) may be going to Russia,” Trump told reporters on Aug. 3. “They would like to see him. They’ve asked that he meet, so we’ll see what happens.”

Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in April despite being appointed as Trump’s envoy to the Middle East. His interactions with Putin, including the use of Kremlin-provided translators and repetition of Russian narratives about the war, drew criticism from officials in Washington and abroad.

Trump reiterated that sanctions would take effect if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire by Aug. 8.

“There’ll be sanctions, but they seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions,” he said. “They’re wily characters, and they’re pretty good at avoiding sanctions, so we’ll see what happens.”

On July 29, Trump announced that tariffs on Russian exports would be implemented within 10 days if the Kremlin failed to end its war in Ukraine.

The proposed measures include sweeping secondary tariffs on countries that continue to import Russian oil, gas and other goods — a move that would significantly affect major trading partners such as China and India.