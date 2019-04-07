Veteran Iranian Actor Laid to Rest after Massive Funeral

Iran has bid farewell to Jamshid Mashayekhi, one of its most renowned movie stars who died on April 03 at the age of 85.

Thousands of people from every walk of life attended a mass funeral in the capital Tehran to pay homage to the celebrated actor. Mashayekhi began his career in theater in 1957. During his six-decade-long career, he acted in nearly a hundred films and some sixty TV series.

Mashayekhi rose to fame in 1980s when he played several lead roles, including famous Iranian painter Kamal-ol-Molk in a feature film and Reza the gunman in highly popular TV series Hezar Dastan. He won the best-actor award for Kamal-ol-Molk from Iran’s International Fajr Film Festival in 1985.

SOURCEPress TV
