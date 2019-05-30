Usurpers Doomed to Leave Palestine: Iranian Top General

In a statement released on Wednesday ahead of the International Quds Day, Major General Baqeri said the Iranian people will once again attend massive rallies on Friday to demonstrate that the cause of Palestine and al-Quds is never-ending and the occupiers of Palestine are doomed to fail by God’s grace.

Liberation of the occupied territories and return of the displaced Palestinians will heal the wounds of the first Qibla of Muslims and revive a “mighty, independent and dignified Palestine,” he stated.

Highlighting the Islamic community’s resolve to reaffirm allegiance to the goals of Palestine in the Quds Day rallies, the general said the demonstrators are going to condemn the “occupying, fake and child-murdering Zionist regime and its regional and ultra-regional sponsors.”

He went on to say that the US ruling regime has to face the collapse of “the abortive deal of century” it is trying to impose on Palestine, stressing that the American plot will suffer the same fate as the debacles of “Greater Middle East” or “Israel from the Nile to the Euphrates”.

Pro-Palestinian people across the world are going to mark the International Quds Day on Friday, an annual event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.

This year’s Quds Day on the last Friday of Ramadan will be marked against a backdrop of growing anti-US and anti-Israeli sentiments among Muslims, aggravated by the White House’s push to hammer out what it calls a peace deal between Palestine and Israel, known as the “deal of century”.