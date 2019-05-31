Trump’s Peace Plan to Turn into ‘Bankruptcy of Century’: Iran

“At a time when the Muslim world needs maximum solidarity, convergence and cooperation in the face of a common enemy, we are unfortunately witnessing some divisive measures aimed at diverting the Muslim world’s public opinion from the Palestinian issue as the main issue of the Muslim world,” Rouhani said in a Friday message to Muslim leaders attending an emergency summit in Islam’s holiest city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

He criticized Muslim states for refusing to show “an appropriate reaction” and remaining indifferent to the so-called “the deal of the century”, saying the “ominous plot” seeks to destroy the Palestinian cause and promote occupation and aggression against all Muslim countries.

“This plan has dangerous regional aspects and its owners are trying to destroy the absolute right of the Palestinian people to determine their own fate and establish a sustainable independent government in their own historic land with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital,” Rouhani said.

The Iranian president added that the US’ recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s capital and the relocationof Washington’s embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city, as well as declaring Israeli sovereignty over Syria’s Golan Heights show Washington’s “overt hostility not only against the Palestinians but against the entire Muslim world.

Such measures are in blatant violation of principles of international law and all resolutions and decisions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the beginning of a dangerous trend against Muslim nations, Rouhani pointed out.

He said Muslim countries should end their disputes and use the Mecca summit to counter “the dangerous conspiracy of deal of the century” and defend Palestine.

Expressing Iran’s readiness to cooperate with Muslim countries to introduce an urgent plan to counter the “big threat against the Muslim world”, Rouhani called on all OIC member states to use the opportunity of the Mecca summit to counter the “dangerous conspiracy of ‘the deal of the century’ and defend Palestine.”

Back in July, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called US President Donald Trump’s plan for the Palestinian territories a “satanic” scheme, saying it is a non-starter.

“The Americans have named their satanic policy on Palestine ‘the deal of the century’ but they should know that, by divine grace, this ‘deal of the century’ will never materialize. To the dismay of the enemies, the Palestinian issue will not be forgotten and al-Quds will remain the Palestinian capital,” Ayatollah Khamenei told a group of officials in charge of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

He added that the US-devised plan also intends to prepare the ground for the Zionists’ dominance over the Muslim and Arab worlds while paying the price of its implementation from the pocket of regional and Muslim states.