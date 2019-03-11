Rouhani May Visit Syria in Near Future: Envoy

Speaking to Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Ahed news website, Torkabadi said Iranian and Syrian leaders are in constant contact with each other.

“I believe that Bashar al-Assad’s recent visit to Iran has been very successful, and in fact, we expect these trips and relations to continue,” he said.

The diplomat went on to say that, God willing, Rouhani’s visit to Damascus would be made in the near future.

Assad recently made an unannounced visit to Iran and met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and other senior officials.

Speaking at the meeting in Tehran on February 25, the Leader praised the resistance of Syria’s government and people that led to the defeat of Washington and its regional mercenaries.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the triumph of the resistance front in Syria has made Americans angry and prompted them to hatch new plots, adding, “The issue of the buffer zone, which Americans seek to establish in Syria, is among those dangerous plots that must be categorically rejected and stood against.”

Conflicts erupted in Syria back in 2011, when a small group of opposition forces took up arms against Damascus.

Soon, however, a mix of international terrorists and paid mercenaries mingled with and then largely sidestepped the armed Syrian opposition groups, effectively turning the Arab country into a battlefield for foreign governments opposed to Assad.

But the Syrian military, with advisory military help from Iran and Russia — and a Russian aerial bombardment campaign — has retaken control of much of the country, and the conflict is generally believed to be winding down.