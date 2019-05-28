President Rouhani Invited to Attend GECF Gas Summit

The invitation was handed over to Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh during a Monday meeting in Tehran with Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines, Industry and Energy Gabriel M. Obiang Lima.

During the session, the two sides discussed closer cooperation between Tehran and Malabo and the policies of the GECF member states.

The 5th Gas Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum will convene in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on November 26, 2019, attended by heads of state of GECF Member Countries.

The GECF is an international governmental organization which provides the framework for exchanging experience and information among Member Countries, according to its official website.