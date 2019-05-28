President Rouhani Invited to Attend GECF Gas Summit

By
IFP Media Wire
-

President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo sent a message to his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, inviting him to participate in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) 2019 meeting due to be held in the African country in November.

The invitation was handed over to Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh during a Monday meeting in Tehran with Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines, Industry and Energy Gabriel M. Obiang Lima.

During the session, the two sides discussed closer cooperation between Tehran and Malabo and the policies of the GECF member states.

The 5th Gas Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum will convene in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on November 26, 2019, attended by heads of state of GECF Member Countries.

The GECF is an international governmental organization which provides the framework for exchanging experience and information among Member Countries, according to its official website.

SOURCETasnim News Agency
IFP Media Wire
IFP Media Wire
Reports and views published in the Media Wire section have been retrieved from other news agencies and websites, and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website. The IFP may change the headlines of the reports in a bid to make them compatible with its own style, and does not make any changes to the content. The source and url of all reports and news stories are mentioned at the bottom of each article.
   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CAPTCHA

*