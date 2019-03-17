Iran Says to Launch Mechanism Proportionate to INSTEX

Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati announced late on Friday that the mechanism proportionate to the channel introduced by the three European states will soon be registered in Tehran.

“Registration of the system in no way means Iran’s waiting for operationalization of the European mechanism and we will continue our strategy for meeting the country’s financial and trade needs in sanctions era through the methods we have designed, especially through neighbors and other trade partners,” he said.

“During the talks made with representative of three countries and INSTEX director, my colleagues elaborated on the Iranian mechanism proportionate to that of the Europeans and we are waiting for practical measures by the EU,” he said.

