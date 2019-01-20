Iran Neutralizes Ring Smuggling Contraband Silver Goods

By
IFP Media Wire
-

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry arrested members of a ring that smuggled cargoes of contraband silver goods into the country.

The Iranian intelligence forces in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan disbanded the ring that smuggled Chinese silver ornaments into the country, arresting 9 people.

The smugglers shipped the contraband silver products from China to Iraq, and then smuggled them to Tehran, concealed inside buses, before distributing them across the country.

The illegal activities of the smugglers have resulted in the closure of many workshops producing silver products in Iran and the unemployment of many of those involved in the industry.

The detainees have confessed to have smuggled around 23 tons of silver ornaments, worth 1 trillion Iranian rials, during the past 5 years.

SOURCETasnim News Agency
IFP Media Wire
IFP Media Wire
Reports and views published in the Media Wire section have been retrieved from other news agencies and websites, and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website. The IFP may change the headlines of the reports in a bid to make them compatible with its own style, and does not make any changes to the content. The source and url of all reports and news stories are mentioned at the bottom of each article.
   
   

