Iran Holds Joint Naval Drills with IRGC

The maneuvers took place off the coast of Muscat within the framework of the Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee, reported the media center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday.

Units from the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force of Oman as well as the Border Guard Brigade along with units from the Navy of Islamic Republic of Iran Army and the Navy of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) took part in the drills.

The drills come as a high-ranking Iranian military delegation, headed by Brigadier General Ghadir Nezami who leads the joint military committee with Oman, is on a visit to Muscat.

He was present at the naval drills and held fruitful talks with senior Omani military officials, parliament speaker and deputy foreign minister.

Speaking at a meeting in Muscat with 120 representatives from Iran’s business and economic sectors, Iranian Ambassador to Muscat Mohammad Reza Nouri Shahroudi highlighted a growth in ties between the two neighboring nations in the area of defense and trade.

The diplomat announced that two neighbors plan to create a new direct shipping route by the end of this month.

Shahroudi further pointed to a rise in the number of direct flights between the two countries, adding that the enhancement of maritime transportation between Iran and Oman help further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

The ambassador added that Iran-Oman trade hit $700 million in an 11-month period during 2018-2019.