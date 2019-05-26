Iran Denies Closure of British-Iranian Chamber of Commerce

By
IFP Media Wire
-
Iran Denies Closure of British-Iranian Chamber of Commerce

Iran’s ambassador to London denied a report about closure of the British Iranian Chamber of Commerce, saying the chamber is doing its activities normally and has only morphed into a “virtual and digital” establishment due to rising rents in London.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Hamid Baeedinejad quashed rumors on the closure of the British Iranian Chamber of Commerce, stressing that members of the chamber, chaired by Lord Norman Lamont, are holding their posts and doing their duties routinely.

It came after BBC claimed in a report on Saturday that the British Iranian Chamber of Commerce has closed its office in London because of a hemorrhage of members and its rising costs in the wake of US sanctions.

Baeedinejad, however, explained that the chamber had been renting an office in London for long years and holding plenary sessions, but it had to rent a new office last year after the expiry of the previous rental agreement.

The Iranian ambassador noted that a high rise in the rental fees incurred huge expenses on the chamber and made the authorities think of a logical way to reduce the costs.

Under a final plan, the officials decided to transform the physical structure of the chamber into a “virtual-digital” establishment by employing IT experts and leasing conference halls for periodic meetings, he added.

“The recent changes mean neither a closure of the chamber nor a decline in its activities, and they are only meant to use modern technology for the management of costs,” Baeedinejad concluded.

SOURCETasnim News Agency
IFP Media Wire
IFP Media Wire
Reports and views published in the Media Wire section have been retrieved from other news agencies and websites, and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website. The IFP may change the headlines of the reports in a bid to make them compatible with its own style, and does not make any changes to the content. The source and url of all reports and news stories are mentioned at the bottom of each article.
   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CAPTCHA

*