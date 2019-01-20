Int’l Energy Exhibition to Start in Iran’s Persian Gulf Island

The 15th edition of the Kish International Energy Exhibition will open on Iran’s southern island of Kish on Monday with representatives of 11 foreign countries in attendance.

The 15th Kish International Energy Exhibition will get underway on Monday with the aim of introducing the latest investment opportunities and achievements of producers of oil, gas, petrochemicals, water and new energies.

The exhibition, to be hosted by the Kish Free Zone Organization, will last for four days.

According to an official statement of the event’s organizer, representatives of 135 domestic and foreign companies from 12 countries will participate in the expo.

Representatives from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Belgium, China, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, South Korea and the United States will showcase their latest achievements in the oil, gas, refining, petrochemical, electricity and new energy industries in the exhibition with an area of 18,000 square meters.

A number of Iranian officials and heads of companies engaged in oil, gas, petrochemical and energy industries will participate in the event.

